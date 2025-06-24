Comcast expands rural broadband access across Missouri and Kansas

PAOLA, Kan. — Community leaders in rural Miami County, Kansas cut a ribbon Monday to celebrate Comcast's completion of its two-year broadband infrastructure project.

"Most people would agree that internet is no longer just a luxury," Jennifer Dameron, Comcast director of external affairs for the Midwest division told KSHB 41.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Jennifer Dameron

The project, fully funded by Comcast, began in 2023.

4,000 homes and businesses in rural Paola and Hillsdale, Kansas, are now offered Xfinity internet and television services.

Miami County Economic Development Director Janet McRae told KSHB 41 the county previously had one internet provider, but they didn't offer additional services.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB

"It really helps connect our unincorporated areas of our community with a consistent provider," she explained.

In early December 2024, KSHB 41 reported on a 'Tiny Home' development at My Father's House, a local shelter.

RELATED | Paola, Kansas, expands affordable housing options with tiny home village

"It used to be that electricty and water were the necessary utilities, and if you had those, you were good enough," said My Father's House Co-Founder, Beth Waddle.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Beth Waddle

Waddle says the COVID-19 pandemic exposed rural America's lack of internet access.

"You could only access social security services online, or you could only access doctors appointments online," she said. "We saw that there were so many people, especially in these more rural communities, that just didn't have appropriate internet access. They couldn't access their necessary services."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB My Father's House in Paola, Kansas broke ground on 14 Tiny Homes to bridge the gap in rural affordable housing shortage.

My Father's House, in tandem with it's 'Tiny Home' project, is helping people get back on their feet.

RELATED | Paola, Kansas, expands affordable housing options with tiny home village

It offers educational and resource tools to apply for jobs online.

Comcast's expansion to rural Miami County will offer people served at My Father's House a better opportunity at a second chance.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Near Hillsdale, Kansas

"Internet is an important component of anybody's journey back onto their greater journey towards independence," added Waddle.

In March, Comcast announced it is connecting more than 11,000 homes and business in six Missouri communities: Concordia, Harrisonville, Higginsville, Lexington, Napoleon and Wellington.

It will span more than 300 miles and is expected to be completed by 2027.

Comcast Harrisonville, Missouri broadband groundbreaking

In May, Comcast broke ground on its project in Harrisonville, Missouri. The company's total investment in rural Missouri over the past three years is $100 million.

"We're really excited to be expanding and doubling our footprint in Missouri," added Dameron.

RELATED | Rural Kansas counties begin preparations for 2026 World Cup's economic boost

The FIFA World Cup is less than a year away in Kansas City and rural communities are looking for ways to attract visitors.

KSHB 41

"With the higher-speed internet comes a lot of economic opportunities," said McRae. "With World Cup coming next year, our businesses are going to be able to reach that world market in a way that they previously couldn't do. With some online shopping opportunities, but they may not have been able to have the connectivity and the reliability that they needed to be able to do that."

McRae went on to add some small businesses have reached out to her office looking for ways to offer themselves remote work.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Lola's in rural Paola, Kansas

Connectivity, is what Dameron told KSHB 41 could drive population growth in the area from the Kansas City metro.

"It gives you also the opportunity to live in Paola if you want to, but work in Kansas City," Dameron said. "Why wouldn't you want to live here?"

Dameron presented My Father's House with a $2,500 check on Monday afternoon.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB My Father's House in Paola, Kansas

It's a gift that shows the corporation's investment in its rural partners.

"There's no strings attached with that check. I am so grateful for the opportunity to work in partnership with Comcast," added Waddle. "I'm thankful for a community that embraces that kind of growth."

