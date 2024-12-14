Paola, Kansas, expands affordable housing options with tiny home village

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. Share your story idea with Ryan.

—

My Father's House in Paola, Kansas, is expanding affordable housing options through a $1 million grant.

For two decades, it's provided transitional housing services for women and families. Friday's groundbreaking ceremony was filled with emotions.

"1,089," said Blake Heid, a board member at My Father's House. "That's the estimated population of rural homelessness in Kansas."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Blake Heid, My Father's House Board Member in Paola, Kansas

Beth Waddle is the CEO — she founded the organization 19 years ago to value the underserved rural population.

"We take a relationship-based approach," Waddle said. "We have to get to know people and what their needs are and earn the right to speak into their lives."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Tiny Home Village at My Father's House in Paola, Kansas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka is providing $17.7 million in affordable housing grants in 2023.

The city of Paola, Kansas, worked diligently to permit a tiny home project in the city limits.

My Father's House grant dollars will benefit 14 tiny homes on a lot adjacent to its flagship location.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Beth Waddle, Founder of My Father's House in Paola, Kansas

"We have the money raised for 14 tiny homes," Waddle said. "The goal is to have approximately 40 to 44 in total."

The community has stepped up in numerous ways, volunteering to push the project to Phase 1, according to Waddle.

Her vision for the 14 Tiny Home Village is to create permanent home options with necessary hygeine and shelter services on the property.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Vacant lot for Tiny Home Village in Paola, Kansas

"As long as they need it, they can stay in the homes," Waddle said.

My Father's House has a waiting list for its current transitional housing program.

Michelle Sutti is the programs success story.

"I came here pregnant, 28 years old, just gotten out of jail," Sutti said. "I didn't have anywhere to call home."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Michelle Sutti graduated from transitional housing program at My Father's House in Paola, Kansas in 2017.

For almost six years, she couch surfed, spent time with the crowd and described herself as "homeless."

"They taught me how to be a productive member of society, they built a support system for me — everything I needed to do," she said. "It opened the door for many opportunities; I never had anyone do that for me before.”

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB

Since her graudation in 2017, Waddle works full time with a certificate in accounting and lives with her husband and four children.

"It was my identity," she said. "It's not who I am at all anymore."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB

Miami County, Kansas, has added challenges for residents transitioning into society.

Kansas State University reports 37.42% of its rental housing units are considered "cost burdened," meaning 30% of household incomes are spent on rent.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Source: Kansas State University

"Miami County, Kansas, has the lowest vacancy rates of any southeast Kansas county in rental homes. We also have some of the highest median rental rates. When people are graduating from our program and transitioning out, it's kind of a non-starter for them," Waddle said. "The houses that are available are not within their price range. We saw a need for this tiny home project to increase available affordable housing options."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB My Father's House in Paola, Kansas held a groundbreaking ceremony on its Tiny Home Village.

My Father's House will begin construction almost immediately.

"What they’re doing will allow people to be reintegrated into society instead of being kicked right back out the door," Sutti said.

The largest portion of the project is to build necessary water, sewer and electric services on the plot of land. It's expected to be completed near the end of 2025.

—

