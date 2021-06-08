Comeback KC launches COVID-19 vaccine tracker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As part of an ongoing campaign to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in the Kansas City metro, Comeback KC has launched its own, embeddable vaccine tracker.
As of Monday, more than 780,000 people in the area were fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the tracker.
The organization announced in March its Two Million Arms KC campaign with a goal of spreading knowledge and increasing awareness of COVID-19 vaccines.
More information about vaccine eligibility or to find sites offering vaccines can be found on the Comeback KC website.