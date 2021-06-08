Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Comeback KC launches COVID-19 vaccine tracker

As of Monday, more than 780,000 vaccinated
items.[0].image.alt
Comeback KC/Provided
Two Million Arms - 4.jpeg
Posted at 9:34 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 22:39:02-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As part of an ongoing campaign to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in the Kansas City metro, Comeback KC has launched its own, embeddable vaccine tracker.

As of Monday, more than 780,000 people in the area were fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the tracker.

TwoMillionArmsKC.png
Comeback KC launches a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. As of June 7, it showed that more than 780,000 people had been vaccinated against the virus.

The organization announced in March its Two Million Arms KC campaign with a goal of spreading knowledge and increasing awareness of COVID-19 vaccines.

More information about vaccine eligibility or to find sites offering vaccines can be found on the Comeback KC website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!