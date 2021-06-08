Comeback KC launches COVID-19 vaccine tracker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As part of an ongoing campaign to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in the Kansas City metro, Comeback KC has launched its own, embeddable vaccine tracker.

As of Monday, more than 780,000 people in the area were fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the tracker.

Comeback KC/Provided Comeback KC launches a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. As of June 7, it showed that more than 780,000 people had been vaccinated against the virus.

The organization announced in March its Two Million Arms KC campaign with a goal of spreading knowledge and increasing awareness of COVID-19 vaccines.