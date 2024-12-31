Community Action Agency’s free weatherization program helps homeowners, renters maintain energy-efficiency

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire.

Maintaining an energy-efficient home can be costly, but so can the ensuing energy bills.

The Community Action Agency of Greater Kansas City offers a year-round free weatherization service for qualifying individuals. Contractors will come into a home and assess it for needed repairs to help lower bills and make a home healthier.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Emanuel Seals with Community Action Agency of Greater Kansas City

“Healthwise… it cuts down a lot of worries. Keeping you moving forward too. Being self-sufficient one day to where you don't need our services anymore if we fulfill our mission,” said Emanuel Seals with CAAGKC.

Seals said they look at insulation, water heaters, furnaces, lighting, drafts and overall wear and tear.

Seals did a walk-through of Raytown resident Gwena Johnson’s home. Johnson is retired and living on social security, which is why she said she applied for the free program.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Gwen Johnson, homeowner and Raytown resident

“The whole idea is to try to tighten up the house as much as possible because you know, I've already got my first gas bill and even though the weather's been fairly nice, it's still over $100. Since I'm living off of Social Security, I need to, you know, save everywhere I can,” said Johnson.

For more information and application, clickhere.