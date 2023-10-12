Community and Jewish Culture Fest attendees to come together in support for Israel during war

KANSAS CITY, Mo — In a remarkable display of unity and support, the community is gearing up for a Stand Together Rally this weekend, right on the heels of the Jewish Culture Fest.

The Jewish Culture Fest is an annual event that celebrates the rich heritage and traditions of the Jewish community, fostering an atmosphere of understanding and appreciation.

However, it is impossible to ignore the reality happening in the Middle East. As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate, the Jewish community globally and locally are standing in solidarity with those affected by the turmoil.

"One of the things we can do is show support for each other. And you get to ask them how they're doing, ask them if they have loved ones that are being affected by the violence that's going on in Israel right now,” said Jim Sluyter, CEO and President of the J KC.

Sluyter, said they added this component to the event to bring peace and support.

“We're here for you," said Sluyter. "We understand the pain you're going through right now. It's the images that we're seeing are jarring and you're in our thoughts and our prayers and we just wanted you to know that the Jewish Community Center is there standing beside you.”

The Stand Together Rally is scheduled for this coming Sunday, October 15, in Overland Park beginning at 6 p.m., adjacent to where the Jewish Culture Fest takes place. The event will feature a range of activities, including guest speakers, sing-along, and opportunities for attendees to share their thoughts and messages of support. Admission will be free for anyone attending after 5:30 p.m.

“Sometimes you feel kind of helpless," said Sluyter. "So to get together and recognize what's going on and show support to each other and to the State of Israel is important.”

You can find more information of the Jewish Culture Fest and Stand Together Gathering on their website.