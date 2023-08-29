Community Assistance Council helps neighbors pay utility bills after heat wave

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Community Assistance Council (CAC) is working with families living in the Hickman Mills and Center school districts to help them with utility and rent costs.

CAC reported they have seen an increased need for help with utility and rent assistance.

I followed case manager Marshelle Lyons during her afternoon appointments in the Marlborough neighborhood.

She said connecting the community she grew up in to resources is what keeps her coming back.

“That’s the thing, I love helping people," Lyons said. "If I can help them I try to figure out ways to help them. I help give them resources. There are other resources throughout the city. Maybe we can’t meet the whole thing for them but I can give them a resource to tag along with us to get the job done.”

CAC helps individuals with the following additional needs:



Childcare assistance

Employment resources

Mental and physical health referrals

Financial support such as credit repair and budgeting

Resources to extend a family’s income

If you would like to make an appointment for assistance, email Marshelle at mcc@cackc.org.

Tuesday appointments in the Marlborough neighborhood run from 1-4 p.m. at the Marlborough Community Coalitions Catalyst Center located at 1809 East 80th Street.