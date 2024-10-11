Community baby shower provides moms with gifts and resources

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Becoming a new mom can be the most beautiful time in a woman’s life but it can also be the most stressful.

From the new financial challenges that come with having children to the living adjustments, starting a family can take its toll.

New mom Latasha Kelso says it’s worth it.

“It’s been tiresome but it’s an honor,” said Kelso. “I love it, it’s a blessing.”

Front Porch Alliance hosted a community baby shower at the Linwood YMCA on Friday, where 28 mothers received essential pre and postpartum items.

“We have strollers, we have bouncers, we have playmats, we have boppy pins,” said Shanette Nickens, early education program director. “We were able to give nursing bras today.”

John Batten Gift bags for new moms

Gifts, games, and food filled the room—the usual items you would see at a baby shower.

But this shower isn’t just for one expecting mother. Twenty-eight mothers were showered with resources and gifts to take some of the stress off their shoulders.

“Some of the stress comes from not being able to have these things,” said Nickens. “Not having a stroller to get your baby back and forth. Not having the nursing pads to nurse your baby the right way. Not even having the education and we’re able to provide the education today.”

Lydia Robinson is a certified professional midwife and doula. She is the only Black midwife in Kansas and the only one in Kansas City.

Robinson spoke to the women about steps to take leading up to birth and following.

“Those are some of the big costly items that families sometimes find themselves in a predicament to try to acquire on their own,” said Robinson.

John Batten Front Porch Alliance community baby shower

From six months pregnant to six months postpartum, these ladies were showered with love and resources.

“There’re so many times where they may have a baby shower and they’re not given things that they need, or they don’t have a baby shower at all,” said Nickens. “So, I truly think that this is a wonderful thing that we’re able to do.”

Participating mothers say it also provided them with a sense of community, something every new mother needs.

“It’s nice to know there’s other mothers out there that need the support too,” Kelso said.

The group will host another community shower in the spring.

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita.

—