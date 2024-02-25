Community Blood Center, City of Kansas City, partner for blood drive following parade shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, is hosting a blood drive in partnership with Community Blood Center to help replenish the area’s blood supply.

The blood drive is Monday, Feb. 26, from 9 a.m. 1 p.m. at the city’s health department located at 2400 Troost Avenue. People should make an appointment online ahead of time.

KSHB 41 News previously covered the impact of blood donors following the parade shooting. Community Blood Center spokesperson Chelsey Smith reiterated that steady donations are needed to keep the area’s blood supply healthy.

“They responded and they're continuing to respond. So we have continued to see elevated donations across our metro area, which is exactly what we need in the wake of a shooting like this. It's also what we need every single day though,” said Smith.

CBC supplies blood products to over 70 hospitals across the Kansas City area. It sent hospitals extra units ahead of the parade which it says is a normal practice ahead of large events. Following the shooting, it sent hundreds more units to hospitals.

CBC said it takes around an hour to donate blood, with a single donation possibly saving multiple lives.

—