Community Blood Center in need of blood this holiday season

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Community Blood Center is hosting a Holiday Blood Drive on Saturday morning to address an urgent need for blood donations during this critical time of year.

"Blood center supplies 60+ hospitals in the local KC metro area and hospitals like Children’s Mercy, AdventHealth, and St. Luke’s still need the blood during this holiday season," said Morgan Welch.

The holiday season is traditionally a time of giving, but it also coincides with a significant drop in blood donations due to busy schedules and travel plans.

The Community Blood Center is partnering up with the Kansas City Comets for a blood drive, a need that continues to grow.

"On top of your one hour going toward three lives that you could save in hospitals you will get free entry to the Kansas City commons game this evening, so you can come save some lives and enjoy some soccer this evening," said Welch.

CBC said they see nearly a 25% drop in donations during the holidays when hospitals and patients rely on donations during a chronic blood shortage nationwide.

"When you donate blood, your blood can be used on at least three patients," said Welch. "It could be used on a cancer patient, somebody at Children’s Mercy battling cancer, could be used on someone experiencing a trauma injury. It really does make a difference and it’s often used in a life-saving way for a patient.

The blood drive kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.

No pre-registration is needed beforehand.

