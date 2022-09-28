Community Blood Center to assist Florida, issues urgent calls for donations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some blood from Kansas City-area donation centers will be sent to Florida to help with potential needs as Hurricane Ian sweeps across the Sunshine State.

According to the Community Blood Center, blood banks in Florida reached out for assistance in anticipation that they will not be able to conduct blood drives in the aftermath of the hurricane.

“CBC was able to provide about 10% of the requested blood products and needs the community’s help to replenish the supply as soon as possible,” the Kansas City-based center said in a statement.

The Community Blood Center said it’s now facing “a severe platelet shortage.”

Platelets only have a shelf life of one week, but they are used to treat blood disorders and give to cancer patients and accident victims, according to the Community Blood Center, which said it needs at least 100 platelet donors per day to meet the Kansas City area’s need.

“Local blood and platelet usage is far outpacing the number of donations we are seeing day-to-day,” Patsy Shipley, executive director of Community Blood Center, said in a statement. “As we continue to work diligently to ensure that patient need is met, we are pleading with community members to please consider the life-saving act of blood and platelet donation.”

Blood centers have sounded the alarm for several years now that they are facing shortages.

Patients who donate in September at the Community Blood Center will be entered into a drawing for a Chiefs game in October, while those donating in October could win tickets to a Chiefs game in November.

To schedule an appointment or check your eligibility, call 1-877-468-6844 or visit the Community Blood Center online .

—