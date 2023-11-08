Community Blood Center unveils state-of-the-art facility in Lee's Summit amid blood shortage

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — In the midst of a nationwide blood shortage, Community Blood Center is opening its eighth location in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

With growing concerns of blood shortages across the country, the new center aims to significantly bolster the blood donation efforts in the region and beyond. Judy Timmons, a frequent donor who has been traveling from Holton, Missouri, to donate blood, said she's exciting for the new location.

"I come in like every other week," Timmons said. "I've given blood quite a bit. I've given blood for years.”

The modern facility located in Lee's Summit is equipped with the latest technology and resources to streamline the donation process and enhance the overall donor experience. Timmons said it's an opportunity for more people to save more lives.

"This is something I can do. It doesn't cost me money to do anything or my time," Timmons said. "I think if I can do it, you can do it.”

Community Blood Center provides nearly 95% of their donations to hospitals in the Kansas City area. With the addition of this new location, Chelsey Smith, director of public relations for Community Blood Center said they want it be accessible for more communities.

This allows some more flexibility for donors to be able to come in on a day that works best for them, on a time that works best for them, versus having to wait for a blood drive to roll around," Smith said.

The nationwide blood shortage has been a growing concern for healthcare professionals, with hospitals and medical facilities grappling to meet the demands of patients in need of blood transfusions and other life-saving treatments.

"Just across the street, we've got Saint Luke's East. They get our blood from Community Blood Center," Smith said. "So, we have to have donors, we have to have locations like this one available in our communities so that donors can come in and make those donations.”

The grand opening of this new location is just one step forward to providing the donation needs to those who need it the most.

"We're so excited to be able to actually have a fixed site. We're going to be here rain, snow and sleet all throughout the year, providing a location where Lee's Summit community members and surrounding community member can come and save lives," Smith said.

