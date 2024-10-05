Community comes together for Sisters Living Beyond the Ribbon 5K during Breast Cancer Awareness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of people hit the pavement for the annual Sisters Living Beyond the Ribbon 5K Walk in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"It is an awesome opportunity every year we get to meet more new people and every year is growing and the community is looking forward to this gathering," said President Kim Jones.

The organization Sisters Living Beyond the Ribbon caters to black women in Kansas City who have survived or are currently battling cancer by providing resources and support.

"To have made it through and all of the treatment that I went through chemo and radiation and to be able to help these women when it when I need them is, this is always an amazing opportunity. Now situations aren't the same, every person is different and to be able to fill that void and connect those dots and have that opportunity to help them is great," said Jones.

This is the 8th annual 5K walk/run held by the organization, which is a way to bring awareness to a disease that impacts many people in our community.

"Unfortunately, we are diagnosed less, but we suffer from more mortality, finances, lack of transportation, lack of support. Not knowing how to navigate through this health system without an advocate is a difficult thing to do," said Jones.

The proceeds from today's event will go toward funding educational programs, free mammogram services, and support groups for local women and families impacted by breast cancer.

"It's near and dear to my heart as a breast cancer survivor myself. It is really important to me for us to get together and do this and raise funds to help support other cancer patients that are going through this battle with you," said Shaton Freeman, a survivor of breast cancer.

Besides the 5K unity walk, the event also provided resources for families.

"You know we try to do as much as we can to bring the community together. We have other organizations that support cancer funding cancer services like KU Medical Center and the Masonic Center is a great thing. Considering the fact that I’ve lost friends and family members from this deadly disease, it is very different in my heart, so I’m glad to be here," said Freeman.

If you could not make it to the event, there are still opportunities for you to help this organization.

