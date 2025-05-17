Community event showers more than 200 new and expecting mothers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Community Services League held a heartfelt community event for mothers on Friday, bringing together over 200 expecting and new moms for a shared experience filled with support and essential items for their little ones.

The event featured a wide range of baby necessities, including car seats, strollers, and cribs. Loren Groom is the housing services program coordinator for the league.

Al Miller Loren Groom, Housing services program coordinator, Community Services League

“We really wanted to do more than just give gifts today," Groom said. "We wanted to make this an event that is full of resources, and it can be impactful.”

The event was set up department-style, allowing each mother to select exactly what they needed for their little bundle of joy.

Expectant mother Sarah Shurtliff expressed her appreciation.

Al Miller Sarah Shurtliff, expecting mother

“Babies take a lot of money; they take a lot of preparation," Shurtliff said. "And there are a lot of items that you don't necessarily already have. Taking that financial burden off a family is a really big deal.”

This was the first time the league organized such an event, and its impact was needed now more than ever.

Anjail Hazziez is expecting her child any day now. As the countdown to delivery continues, the need for support grows.

Al Miller Anjail Hazziez, expecting mom

"Actually, I didn't have anything for my baby yet," Hazziez said. "Time has just been rolling. I needed it. I really did. And if it wasn’t for them today, I don’t think that I would have it tomorrow.”

The atmosphere was filled with joy as the event featured food, drinks, and games for the attendees, all the makings of a typical baby shower.

Shurtliff highlighted the significance of the support provided.

“It just makes all the world of difference," Shurtliff said. "I mean, to have what you need for your baby is peace of mind. It keeps that little baby safe, and having what they need is really hard when you don't know if you're going to have those things, so this is huge.”

The Community Services League’s initiative not only equipped mothers with essential items but also fostered a sense of community and support among the participants.

