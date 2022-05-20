Community gathers to honor 10-year-old girl killed in crash in Douglas County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of people gathered in Eudora, Kansas, on Thursday evening to remember Brooklyn Brouhard, who was killed in a crash in Douglas County on Saturday .

Brouhard was on a motorcycle with her grandfather near East 1900 Road and Kansas Highway 10 when the crash happened.

During their ride, the motorcycle was hit by a white van. The driver of the van fled the scene.

Bikers from both Kansas and Missouri rode to a candle vigil meant to honor Brouhard.

This line goes on and on❤️ Bikers from all over Kansas and Missouri coming to support the family of 9 y/o Brooklyn Brouhard. She was killed while on the back of her grandpas bike. Police say a driver hit & killed her, leaving the scene. This crowd demands they come forward. pic.twitter.com/DYtEymdo6Q — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) May 20, 2022

According to KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis, family and friends filled a park for the vigil.

Huge show of support filling a park in Eudora. I spoke with Brooklyn’s bus driver. She said ‘you remember these kids, they pull on your heart strings’ she organized this candlelight vigil. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/3kRrLhsn7p — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) May 20, 2022

Loretta Nottingham, Brouhard’s former bus driver, organized the vigil. She urged the driver of the van to come forward.

“Just do the right thing do the right thing," Nottingham said.

Police believe they located the vehicle that fled the scene but have yet to locate the driver.

—