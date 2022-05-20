Watch
Community gathers to honor 10-year-old girl killed in crash in Douglas County

Posted at 8:08 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 22:32:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of people gathered in Eudora, Kansas, on Thursday evening to remember Brooklyn Brouhard, who was killed in a crash in Douglas County on Saturday.

Brouhard was on a motorcycle with her grandfather near East 1900 Road and Kansas Highway 10 when the crash happened.

During their ride, the motorcycle was hit by a white van. The driver of the van fled the scene.

Bikers from both Kansas and Missouri rode to a candle vigil meant to honor Brouhard.

According to KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis, family and friends filled a park for the vigil.

Loretta Nottingham, Brouhard’s former bus driver, organized the vigil. She urged the driver of the van to come forward.

“Just do the right thing do the right thing," Nottingham said.

Police believe they located the vehicle that fled the scene but have yet to locate the driver.

