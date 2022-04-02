Community gathers to remember fallen Oak Park High School teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family and friends gathered Friday evening for a candlelight vigil to honor Ethan Everly, an Oak Park High School sophomore who died after taking a pill laced with fentanyl .

Those who attended the vigil at Oak Grove Park in Gladstone wore red to honor Ethan.

KSHB 41 News spoke with his father who remembers him as a courageous boy and leader in his friend group.

Everly's teachers said he had an incredible, charming smile with a sense of humor that could brighten anyone's day.

Gladstone police have asked the Clay County Sheriff's Office to take over the investigation of Everly's death.

Authorities previously said they are trying to find the dealer along with anyone higher up the ladder.

