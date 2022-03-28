Community holds rally outside of Lawrence Public Schools ahead of budget meeting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Community members gathered outside of the Lawrence Public School headquarters on Monday as the district's Board of Education decides where to make cuts to its budget.

Dozens of people gathered outside of the building with signs and yelled chants.

The chant's included, "When public education is under attack, what do we do? Stand up fight back."

HAPPENING NOW: Rally ahead of tonight’s @LPS_Education board meeting where they’re expected to take a final vote on budget cuts.@KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/CZxd1loDLW — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) March 28, 2022

According to the district , its General Fund and LOB fund had an estimated shortfall totaling between $3.2 million and $3.85 million.

It also saw a $1.7 million loss in funding due to decreasing enrollment in virtual learning.

The board considered reducing the salary of some district employees and reducing funding for some extracurricular activities.

