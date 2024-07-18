Community members concerned with city's slow progress on Office of Language Access

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Concerns continue to grow among some community members months after the Office of Language Access was approved by city council.

“Sinceramente, pues siento que ha tardado mucho, porque se supone que ya está," said Jaly Castillo, KCMO resident. ("Honestly, I feel like it has taken a long time, because it is supposed to be implemented already.")

The Office of Language Access was approved by the city earlier this year. This new office allows non-English speakers to receive access to city meetings and documents upon request.

Since moving to Kansas City, it's been hard for Castillo to stay informed due to the language barrier. This new office helps bridge that gap for many in her position.

"Somos un país donde somos muchísimas diferentes comunidades y creo que todos tienen el derecho de sentirse cómodos," said Castillo. (We are a country where we are many different communities and I believe that everyone has the right to feel welcomed.")

Nearly six months after, the city has yet to fill the office positions. In the most recent meetings, those in attendance shared their concerns of forms not being translated and a lack of interpreters. In a statement the city said they are working hard to meet the needs of the community.

"Residents will begin to see elements integrated in more than one language and hope there is grace and understanding as this process develops. This includes graphics, flyers, and copy in multiple languages when possible," said a Sherae Honeycutt, Press Secretary & City Spokeswoman, KCMO.

This month, the OLA manager position was posted on the city's website. after this position is filled, the city plans to hire three more employees for the office.

"While there is more work to do, the City is proud of the proactive efforts to ensure all Kansas Citians understand everything from their trash schedule to having their voices heard," said Honeycutt.

Community groups like Advocated for immigrants and Reconciliation who worked on pushing for language access in Kansas City, want to see those changes as promised.

“It's just about people being able to access basic needs that they have at the city and that their lack of English proficiency isn't gonna stop them from getting those services," said Itzel Vargas-Valencuela, Program Coordinator, Immigrant Rights and Reconciliation.

The city will hold its next meeting Thursday providing language access. Those needing language assistance for this meeting and future meetings must pre-register before each event.

