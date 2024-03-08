Community members park along I-70 during procession to pay respects to Officer Cody Allen

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — At the start of Interstate 70, just off of Little Blue Parkway, about 20 vehicles were parked along the side to pay their respects to Officer Cody Allen.

The procession made its way down Little Blue Parkway, turned left onto I-70, and stopped oncoming traffic as it merged onto the highway.

Brian Luton

For Henry Kidd, a U.S. Navy veteran, he says it was important for him to attend because he understands the bond between servicemen and veterans.

“You want these guys to be safe because they're putting their lives in harm's way," Kidd said. "I did that for my country for a little bit, so I kind of understand what they go through. I just wish his family all the prayers and support that they deserve.”

Another community member, Michael Cobelt, said he was in a Kansas City Toyota Club with Allen.

He was at the procession not only because he knew him, but largely because he believes law enforcement are often unsung heroes.

He brought a flag he always flies on 9/11, Fourth of July and days like this to honor a fallen first responder.

Brian Luton

“It's a shame that when someone gets down and life doesn't go their way, they resort to violence," Cobelt said. "Bad things happen to people all the time, and there's a way out and resorting to violence isn't the answer."

All the support seen at the funeral and the Independence Police Department extended throughout I-70.

Further down the highway, there were supporters on an overheard bridge with the black and blue American flag draped over the ledge.

“He was a member of our community, and we wanted people to know that he had wide-reaching touch in the community, and that he was a great man, and he will be very much missed,” Cobelt said.

