Community, parents planning search for Kansas City child missing since Feb. 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Community members will soon come together for a prayer and to canvas for a Kansas City, Missouri, child who's been missing since Feb. 2, 2023.

Jayden Robker, 13, was last seen on that day leaving his home on a skateboard near NW Plaza Drive and NW Plaza Avenue.

Robker's family believes he was riding east on NW Englewood Road at around 3:30 p.m.

Robker's parents released a statement on Feb. 10 pleading for information that could help bring their child home.

Jay, mom and dad love and miss you very much. We are very concerned for your safety and want you home. If you feel like you are in trouble, please try and let someone know. To Jay's friends and anyone who may know anything, we encourage you to contact the Kansas City Police Department or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, with any information you may have. Jay, this is mom...I just want you home and I want to know that you are safe. I've always told you that I will move mountains for you and I always will. Your brother and sisters miss you so much, we love you. Heather and Eric Robker

Robker's parents told KSHB 41 they're planning the canvas in conjunction with the AdHoc Group Against Crime.

Before the canvas, the family will host a 13-hour prayer next weekend on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The next day and on Sunday, March 5, 2023, the family and AdHoc will then host the a canvas and hope many people volunteer to help.

Robker's mother said more exact details on the time of those events will be released in the coming days.

KSHB 41 will provide an update when those details are finalized.

In the meantime, anyone with information on his whereabouts, or who may have seen Robker is asked to contact the KCPD Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

