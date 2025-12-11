Community rallies to help Belton dog daycare after fire killed 1 dog, 17 others rescued

This story opportunity was provided by a community tip. Relationships built in KSHB 41's beat system led to the opportunity to meet with Lily's Play-and-Stay Owner Amy Klein. KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa has kept in touch with her on social media and over the phone following the fire. Share your story idea with Ryan .

—

A devastating fire at Lily's Play and Stay in Belton on Monday morning left one dog dead and 17 others were rescued from the smoke and flames.

Community helps Belton dog daycare after fire killed 1 dog, 17 others rescued

The community is rallying to help the beloved pet care business get back on its feet. KSHB 41's Cass County reporter Ryan Gamboa first met Amy Klein, the owner of the business, in June.

Jake Weller/KSHB Amy Klein

Gidget, a 17-year-old dog who often stayed at the downtown Belton doggy spa, daycare, and boarding facility, died from smoke inhalation injuries after being taken to the vet.

"It sucks, there's no other way that I can put it," Klein said. "I have cried so much with that family. I have cried so much over Gidget. It's just something that is unimaginable."

KSHB 41/Amy Klein Gidget, a 17-year-old dog that sustained injuries, killing her in the fire.

Klein described the conversation with Gidget's owners as devastating. She explained it wasn't something she had prepared herself for— telling the owners despite doing everything possible, they couldn't save Gidget.

"It's like losing one of ours," Klein said.

The tragedy has left Klein navigating uncharted territory while trying to support her 15 paid employees during the holiday season.

Belton, Missouri Police Department Fire response at Lily's Stay-and-Play in Belton, Missouri

"After the babies were taken care of, my focus went straight to my team," Klein said. "Just ensure they are able to support their families through the holiday. All of my people have bills to pay. Knowing that I don't have a facility to generate revenue to pay their bills was really hard."

The fire's timing couldn't have been worse.

Klein opened Lily's Rescue Rehab, her nonprofit that rehabilitates problem shelter dogs set for euthanization, two weeks before the fire. The organization has three rescue dogs in its care and relies entirely on business proceeds from Lily's Play and Stay for its funding.

"That business fully funds everything we do at Rescue Rehab," Klein said. "It's terrifying. I'm not quite sure how I am going to make these next steps for the first six months. The overhead was very, very high to just get it going. I was relying on Lily's to help connect the dots."

Jake Weller/KSHB Amy Klein

Klein's nonprofit works with shelters to lower euthanization numbers by training problem dogs and returning them find forever homes.

The fire led to an outpouring of community support in the media and online. Four local chambers of commerce —South Kansas City, Grandview, Raymore, and Belton — brought lunch to Lily's staff on Wednesday. It was a way for the organizations to show their commitment to local business and a chamber member.

Jake Weller/KSHB Liz Ogle, Grandview Chamber of Commerce

"We're here to support the business," said Liz Ogle, president of the Grandview Chamber of Commerce. "We're not competing against each other. We're all just really trying to rally behind her and know that we're all here for her."

Diane Huckshorn, Belton Chamber of Commerce president, organized the lunch effort after recognizing the staff's immediate needs.

"I'm sure the last thing on their mind right now is 'How am I going to get lunch?"' Huckshorn said. "Take one thing off their plate that they don't have to worry about."

Jake Weller/KSHB Diane Huckshorn

The small gesture was meant to show support for a business and nonprofit working to get back on its feet.

"A tragedy like this, we all come together," Huckshorn said. "When there's four chambers involved, that's four communities coming together."

Huckshorn said Lily's is home for the animals.

"To lose a pet is not just hard on the family that lost it, although what a tragedy, it's so hard on Amy and her staff as well. It's like losing one of her own."

The chambers are working to raise awareness for donations and community support during an already challenging time for nonprofits.

Jake Weller/KSHB Diane Huckshorn, Amy Klein, and KSHB 41 News Reporter Ryan Gamboa

This wasn't the first fire to impact a Belton nonprofit. In October, fire broke out inside the HELP Humane, a no-kill cat shelter in the Bel-Ray area of Belton.

A Belton Fire Department spokesperson did not share exact causes on the fires at Lily's and HELP Humane. It's suspected the fires resulted from electrical problems at both locations.

Huckshorn said the shelter is one of her members and it's still working on some of the damage. She said HELP Humane is also in desperate need of pet food donations and volunteers.

Jake Weller/KSHB HELP Humane in Belton, Missouri

"As all nonprofits are finding out in this economic time, donations are down everywhere," she said. "It's been a real struggle for them."

The calls for help resonated with residents like Mark Gauger, a Grandview retiree who had never visited Lily's, but felt called upon to donate.

"I thought well, they need help," Gauger said. "I love dogs and cats."

Despite his own health challenges, Gauger wanted to give back while he still could. He donated $100.

Jake Weller/KSHB Mark Gauger

"You gotta have a heart," he said. "Take your heart where it leads you. Feeding these animals and put some money in their pockets to try to keep the doors open."

The response reflects the deep connection people have with their pets and the businesses that care for them.

"This is a business with a heart, a business that does so much for the pets of our community," said Melisa Ferrari, executive director of the Raymore Chamber of Commerce. "When you're talking about resident's pets and services, there is no bounds. People have hearts in Raymore and Belton."

Jake Weller/KSHB Melisa Ferrari, Raymore Chamber of Commerce

Sarah DuRall from the South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce emphasized the importance of supporting both for-profit and nonprofit organizations.

"Not-for-profits serve a need just as well as for profit businesses," DuRall said. "Our community needs all of that, because of all the services the not-for-profits provide. Animals have that unconditional love."

Jake Weller/KSHB Sarah DuRall, South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce

Despite still feeling numb from the fire and its aftermath, Klein remains focused on her responsibilities to her team and the animals in her care.

"I do have to realize that I have to put on my big girl pants and take care of my team and run my business," Klein said.

Her priorities remain clear: "The pets and the people," she said. "I think that was our initial, making sure all the babies were okay."

To donate to Lily's Rescue Rehab, click here.

To donate to help HELP Humane in Belton, Missouri, click here.

Both Lily's and the Belton Chamber of Commerce thanked the first responders for their swift action with the fire.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—