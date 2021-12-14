Community Services League launches annual Christmas Store

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A nonprofit social services organization based in Independence, Missouri, anticipates serving more people than previous years with its annual Christmas Store.

Community Services League opened its Christmas Store Monday. The store is open through Saturday.

Pre-registered families in need scheduled a time to “shop” through the store.

In the store, volunteers help the heads of households pick out toys, books and cold-weather gear to give their children on Christmas. Each family also receives the fixings for a traditional holiday meal.

“It takes a lot of stress off my shoulders. At least I know for one day my kids and family will have everything they need,” explained Amy Biggs who was shopping Monday.

She and her husband have both recovered from COVID-19, which put a strain on their income. Biggs said her two children will now have a happy holiday.

“That’s the best part, we have somebody who can help us make the babies’ lives better,” she said.

This week, Community Services League will run several stores across eastern Jackson County, Missouri, serving more than 1,000 families.

“It’s our chance to continue to give back and make sure families don’t have to make a choice between a utility bill and a Christmas meal,” explained Merideth Rose, the chief people officer for Community Services League. “If we can step in and provide that support, we’re so thrilled and excited to do so.”

To help provide that support, Comcast donated $5,000 to Community Services League Monday.

“When you think about what the holiday season really means, giving back is really where the heart of the matter is,” Nicole Jacobson with Comcast pointed out.

To volunteer as a personal shopper this week, visit Community Services League’s website. On the same website, you can donate monetarily to the organization. A group of donors is matching any donations from now until Dec. 31 up to $100,000.