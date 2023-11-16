Community Services League to help thousands of KC families this Christmas via 'heartfelt project'

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Eastern Jackson County families in need will have Christmas gifts for their children thanks to the Community Services League.

Eligible families who pre-register can shop at the nonprofit's Christmas store for free. Items such as books, toys and clothing will be available across CSL locations.

“It’s a heartfelt project, knowing we can help kids," said volunteer Gail Jones. “Really making their Christmas special to them, and that’s why we do it.”

Through the effort, CSL is set to help 5,000 children.

“Allowing families to be able to provide that experience of joy for their children, there’s just nothing like it,” said Jennifer Hurst, with CSL.

Hurst said family sign-ups are filling up, which is why the organization needs all the donations and volunteers it can get.

“The more donations we get in, the more people that come alongside us and are willing to provide toys and gifts and items and things like that for our store, the more people that we can serve,” she said.

To volunteer, donate or sign up for assistance, visit CSL’s website.

—