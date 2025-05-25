Community weighs in on KC's summer curfew as it begins its 14th year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's summer curfew is back. Starting Friday, teenagers under the age of 18 must be with a parent or guardian after 9 p.m. at five entertainment districts.

On Saturday afternoon, Van White and Janette Gordinier were on a mission: to watch seven 12-year-old girls — their daughters and their friends.

"You're less likely to get in trouble when you are with the adults," said Van White.

KSHB

They believe this is one of the reasons why Kansas City has a curfew in place this time of the year.

But it isn't something new.

The curfew was passed in August of 2011, after three teenagers were injured in a shooting at the Plaza.

14 years later, it's still a controversial topic.

"I think having a curfew in place just helps with the safety," White said.

"I feel like that's a little restricting," said Messi Meneses, who is 18 years old and didn't know about the curfew. "It's kind of weird to have it in this area just because this is one of the nicer areas."

KSHB

The curfew happens in five of the city's entertainment districts, including the Central Business District, Westport, 18th and Vine, Zona Rosa, and the Plaza.

Some teenagers say it makes the city safer for them.

"People are less likely to, like, do bad stuff if there's a parent around," said Harper Coughlin.

Her friends, KP Yates, Ella Bagley, and Collins Cavaluzzi, echoed the feeling as well as 15-year-old Damian Theodoridis.

"If kids are just by themselves, they're at a greater risk of getting kidnapped, abducted by bad people," Damian said.

KSHB

His dad, Alex Theodoridis, says it will also save teenagers from themselves.

"If you're young and you're making bad decisions, it kind of puts a limit on at least how long you can make that bad decision," Alex said.

Amelia Ketter listed examples — "They could, like, maybe spend too much money or steal something, you never know," she said.

But some say the curfew is not going to solve the lack of entertainment options for teens.

"There's no real nightlife for you until you're 21, and there's not really much to do during the day," Meneses said.

"When you have situations like that, then you know, the kids just come up with things on their own. And sometimes they aren't always the safest opportunity or options for them," said Di'Anna Saffold, founder of Village KC.

KSHB

Saffold's organization provides teens with after-school activities to get involved in.

Gordinier said having the parents around can benefit the kids and the parents in different ways.

"We have the money, so they want us to be here. But it's also good just to interact with your children," said Gordinier, laughing.

For her, it's also good for the community.

"The curfew is going to encourage other people to come to the Plaza because they know it's safer, and it's important for our city to be vibrant," Gordinier said.

Youths ages 15 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian after 10 p.m. citywide. Youths aged 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian after 11 p.m. citywide.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Fe Silva covers education stories involving K-12. Share your story idea with Fe.