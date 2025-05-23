Kansas City's summer curfew is back ahead of Memorial Day weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Heads up parents, Kansas City is reinstating its annual summer curfew for teens, starting today.

The ordinance is aimed at keeping kids and teens safe and reducing violence at some of the city’s busiest areas.

“I am a mom of three teenagers right now. I have one adult son in his freshman year in college, and among their peers, I see that there's always a need for something to do," said Di'Anna Saffold founder of Village KC.

Saffold started the organization targeting teens around the city by providing them with after school activities to get involved.

"Just things to keep them active and busy, but safe things and safe places for them to do," said Saffold.

The summer curfew was started back in 2011 and has continued to be enforced at five of the city's entertainment districts including, the Central Business District, Westport, Country Club Plaza, 18th and Vine, and Zona Rosa.

The curfew applies to anyone under the age of 18 after 9:00 p.m. at the five entertainment districts.

But, youth ages 15 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian after 10 p.m. citywide. Youth aged 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian after 11 p.m. citywide.

“I think that it's sad that we've come to this place, and we've gotten here in multiple ways. I think it's very easy to blame parents. I think it's very easy to blame the teens. But I think there's also a greater call on the community as well as the city to have more opportunities for students to enjoy themselves, have fun, learn some things and be safe," said Saffold.

Violations of the curfew could result in in detention of the minor and fines up to $500 for parents.

The Mayor's office has announced the Mayor's Night Hoops is returning. Kicking off the first event on June 7.

