Company announces 'Escape Lounge' for all passengers at Kansas City airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City air travelers will soon get to experience lounge life at Kansas City International Airport regardless of their airline or credit card status.

Earlier this week, Vantage Group, the company that manages concessions at the airport, announced “Escape Lounge,” a new pay-per-visit lounge to be located in Concourse A South.

Unlike traditional airport lounges that are connected to airlines or frequent flier programs, Escape Lounge will be available to all passengers.

The lounge promises to offer a chef-curated seasonal menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Local wines, beer and spirits will be on offer.

Travelers can stay connected with power outlets, high-speed wi-fi, flight information boards and a digital library with 7,000 publications from across the globe.

Escape already operates lounges at many airports across the United States, many at large mid-size airports like MCI. Lounge access at existing Escape locations start at $45 per person, with access starting three hours before the passenger’s departure time. Escape Lounge access will be complimentary for several frequent flier programs.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas says the new lounge will “enhance the traveling experience” for all types of travelers at MCI.

“The new escape lounge is a premiere lounge that all may utilize - particularly those with flight connections at Kansas City International,” Lucas said in a press release Thursday. “Kansas City is proud to be a world-class destination, and we look forward to continuing to build on the early success of the new MCI terminal.”

The Escape Lounge joins Delta’s SkyClub lounge at Kansas City international. The Delta lounge opened at the same time as the new single terminal in 2023.

“A pay-per-visit premium lounge experience available to all passengers will further round out the Kansas City-inspired experience we’re delivering at our terminal,” Kansas City Aviation Department Director Melissa Cooper said in Thursday’s release. “Whether guests are traveling alone on business or with family or friends, Escape Lounge will provide another great option for a great pre-flight experience at MCI.”

The airport has reported record passenger numbers this summer, setting monthly records in June and in July.

“Breaking an all-time record in passengers in June was amazing enough, but breaking that record the very next month in July is incredible,” Cooper said earlier in August. “People in the Kansas City region have demonstrated a strong desire to fly, and the airlines and the terminal meet that demand with efficiency.”

“We thank the traveling public and all airport partners for this milestone, and we share this success with them,” Cooper added.

