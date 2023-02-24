Inside the new Delta Sky Club at Kansas City International Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new terminal at Kansas City International Airport promises a new suite of amenities for travelers, including local food options and art from area artists.

For a group of travelers, it also offers a new amenity the old terminals lacked: an airline lounge.

On Thursday, officials provided a sneak peek behind the doors of the new Delta Sky Club at KCI.

Located in the center hub of the B Concourse, the Sky Club includes several seating areas, including two outdoor patios that offer travelers views of the tarmac and fresh air.

“We’re super excited to be in Kansas City,” Delta Sky Club managing director Claude Roussel said during Thursday’s sneak peek.

Roussel said the club is important given that Kansas City offers service to all nine of Delta Airlines’ hubs: Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York-JFK, New York-LaGuardia, Salt Lake City and Seattle/Tacoma.

Among the amenities in the 11,000 square-foot, 200-seat club are complementary beer, wine and cocktails, with passengers having the option to upgrade to premium wine and specialty cocktail options.

Food options include chef-based breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The club is set to open on Tuesday, Feb. 28, the same day the first passengers are set to use the new terminal.

