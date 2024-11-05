'Compromise ain't a dirty word': Kansas Citians who've voted for decades share what's changed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On election eve, polling places are preparing to open their doors for voters to come in starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

As usual, there will be a mix of feelings.

Some people anxiously wait to see how the people decide this election instead of what polls predict.

From south Kansas City to the Westside neighborhood, some people who haven't always voted the same will this election.

John Sharp — president of the South Kansas City Alliance, a columnist for the Martin City Telegraph and former Missouri State Representative and Kansas City, Missouri, councilman — said he changed his party affiliation 40 years ago.

KSHB 41

"I used to be a Republican," Sharp said. "It's been quite a while because the party got too conservative for me. I was always pro-labor, pro-environment, pro-equal rights, but I was a member of the party when it was the party of Lincoln, not Trump," Sharp said.

Alice Gomez is a lifelong Democrat and said she's never missed an election.

"I've never voted for a Republican," Gomez said. "I am going to be there at eight in the morning."

Gomez and Sharp will vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

They are in their 80's, so they've seen dozens of elections come and go, but this election has more at stake than any they can remember.

KSHB 41 Alice Gomez has lived on the westside of Kansas City her entire life. She hasn't missed an election.

"We weren't in danger of losing any funds to live on, our laws, immigration, all of that is in trouble," Gomez said. "I want to make sure I help this country, not close the border."

Sharp believes there's too much racial division that's shown up throughout this election season.

"I think there are some people who look at the economy like a pie of a certain size," he said. "If one group gets more of that pie, they get less. I've talked to some folks with my skin pigmentation that if people of color or immigrants are doing better, it’s taking away from them."

As polling locations like Hillcrest Community Center get all of their election day equipment and staff ready for voters to arrive, Sharp thinks people need to understand this election is serious.

"I think its one of the most important elections...if not the most important election we've ever had," he said.

The last night before election day, they think once again about who will lead the country.

They also hope future elections where their children and grandchildren get to vote won't be like Tuesday's.

"Compromise ain't a dirty word", Sharp said. "I think if Kamala wins, you’ll see a movement in this country to increase bipartisanship and try to get the parties to work together when they can."

