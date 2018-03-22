Compromise possible in deal to bring more apartments to downtown Kansas City

Cat Reid
2:53 PM, Mar 22, 2018
The city is weighing a compromise with the Cordish Companies to facilitate the building of Three Light while also adding affordable housing units.

Compromise reached in deal to bring more apartments to downtown Kansas City. Photo by Cat Reid/KSHB

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The city is weighing a compromise with the Cordish Companies to facilitate the building of Three Light while also adding affordable housing units. 

The compromise came amid public outcry over the city subsidizing luxury apartments with no affordable options. 

The Coalition for Kansas City Economic Development Reform started a petition against the Three Light project and plans to protest at Thursday’s council meeting. 

Under an agreement up for a vote at the meeting, Cordish would add 100 affordable units at the Midland Building at 13th and Baltimore. The rent there would be tailored to those making the median income, which is around $50,000. 

In turn, the city would subsidize Three Light’s parking garage, as well as parking for the Midland.

