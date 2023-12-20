Computer system issue stretches into second day at Liberty Hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A computer system issue first discovered Tuesday morning continued to impact operations Wednesday at Liberty Hospital.

After discovering the “information technology event” Tuesday morning, the hospital worked with area ambulance services to transport more than two dozen patients. The hospital asked other patients who needed ER services to consider other options.

A hospital spokesperson told KSHB 41 News Wednesday that no additional patients required transport overnight, but that the hospital continues to follow “standard downtime protocols" which involves documenting patient care when computer systems are offline.

“Patient safety and care are our utmost priority, as well as getting our systems back online,” hospital spokesperson Michelle Manuel said. “We expect this process to take time.”

Manuel said hospital official continue to investigate the cause of incident. She added that primary and specialty care clinics at the hospital continue to see certain patients and are working to reschedule others.

