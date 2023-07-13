Congregation, community, come together following destructive fire to Mount Christian Worship Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A fire Wednesday morning wrecked Mount Christian Worship Center, one of the most important suppliers of hope and charity in their east Kansas City neighborhood.

Deacon Bruce Moore knew something was off when he was alerted by the security system about an open door at the church at 3551 Wabash Ave.

We said, "Let's go on down there," Moore said. "Then he called back and said pastor called, the church is on fire."

Inside are ashes, smoke damage and what remains of the the sanctuary.

Pastor Willie Thornton wants his congregation to know their faith should not be shaken.

Thornton, pointing at his members during a Wednesday prayer vigil, reminded them the church is not the building.

"This is just a pause moment and we're going to press play again," said Pastor Thornton.

The Mount Christian building was paid off two months ago.

It's not unusual for hurt to be the initial reaction from a church that gives so much.

Thousands of people have received clothing and food from the church.

"When they left the house I was praying," said Debbie Beecham, a member of Mount Christian Worship Center.

Mount Christian knows the power of their voices coming together, praying standing side-by-side.

"God will provide," said Beecham. "This is just gonna make us stronger."

Reflecting on the overwhelming support from his congregation, Pastor Thornton said, "I am on the mountaintop in the midst of this storm."

Members are already thinking of what more they can do for the community.

"Meet the needs of homeless, mental health, meet the needs of drug addiction, single parent mothers, building houses to meet the needs of the community," said Pastor Thornton.

The church will continue feeding the community with sack lunches tomorrow through their Neighbor2Neighbor program.