Congressman Emanuel Cleaver testifies in Jefferson City against redistricting proposal

In a surprise move, U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat who’s represented the Kansas City area for 20 years, showed up at the Missouri State Capitol Thursday to testify against a proposed redistricting plan.

State lawmakers are in a special session called by Governor Mike Kehoe to redistrict the state’s U.S. Congressional boundaries and to reform the initiative petition process.

The proposal makes significant changes to Missouri’s 5th Congressional District, which Cleaver currently represents. Democrats said the changes are designed to help a Republican beat Cleaver in November 2026.

Missouri, California, Texas, and other states have all considered redistricting their U.S. Congressional boundaries in a battle between each political party to gain control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Missouri currently has six Republicans and two Democrats in Washington, D.C.

“Chaos has been on a hunt. Hunting all over this country. Chaos has found us. It has finally found us,” Cleaver said.

Jake Weller/KSHB U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver, D - Missouri, testifies at a public hearing in the Missouri State Senate in opposition to a plan to redraw the state's congressional districts.

Thursday, the State Senate heard public testimony on the proposal. Cleaver said he opposes House Bill 1 because states should only redistrict after a Census and Missouri redistricted in 2022 after the 2020 Census. The next Census isn’t until 2030.

Cleaver also criticized the new map for splitting Kansas City between three districts. The current map places Kansas City in only the 5th and 6th congressional districts.

State Senator Sandy Crawford, a Republican from Buffalo, argued Kansas City would have three people advocating for it in Washington, D.C. instead of two, which would benefit the city.

Republican State Senator Rick Brattin from Harrisonville believes that most of Missouri is conservative and the state deserves to have seven Republicans in D.C.

“The question is, are we actually representing the constituency of Missouri with our congressional delegation? A 7-1 map does that,” Brattin said.

Jake Weller/KSHB Missouri State Senator Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville.

Cleaver warned that if state lawmakers pass the map, it will only encourage Democrats to vote in 2026.

“This could end up becoming a 5-3 map if Republicans are not careful,” Cleaver said.

The State House of Representatives passed the bill this week. The State Senate should take a final vote Friday.

