Considering travel plans for the holiday? Keep these websites close by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You'll want to keep handy these websites to stay informed of changing road conditions across the Midwest.
The National Weather Service office in Pleasant Hill/Kansas City has put together a travel timeline for those venturing out during the next few days.
If you are traveling, you are in the last few hours to make a plan for safe travel! Snowfall and blowing snow will make for hazardous travel conditions late Wednesday into Friday night.#mowx #kswx #WinterWxPrepareness pic.twitter.com/uQFCM91mVC— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) December 20, 2022
If your travel is taking you outside of the immediate Kansas City area, here are some resources to keep you up-to-date on conditions:
- For residents in Kansas or driving through Kansas, you can check the road conditions through the KanDrive.
- For residents in Missouri or driving around the state, you can check the road conditions through the MoDOT traveler information.
- For those who are driving to Iowa, you can check the driver conditions in Iowa, you can check Iowa 511 for their road conditions.
- For drivers who are driving to Nebraska, you can check Nebraska 511 for road conditions.
- For drivers who are driving to Illinois, you can check the Illinois Department of Transportation website for their road conditions
- For those who are driving to Colorado you can check COtrip for road conditions.
- For those who are driving to Oklahoma you can check check the Oklahoma Road Conditions map.
- For Kansas Citians driving to Texas, you can check the Texas Department of Transportation
You'll also want to make sure you have a winter travel emergency kit before hitting the road.
