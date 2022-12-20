Considering travel plans for the holiday? Keep these websites close by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You'll want to keep handy these websites to stay informed of changing road conditions across the Midwest.

The National Weather Service office in Pleasant Hill/Kansas City has put together a travel timeline for those venturing out during the next few days.

If you are traveling, you are in the last few hours to make a plan for safe travel! Snowfall and blowing snow will make for hazardous travel conditions late Wednesday into Friday night.#mowx #kswx #WinterWxPrepareness pic.twitter.com/uQFCM91mVC — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) December 20, 2022

If your travel is taking you outside of the immediate Kansas City area, here are some resources to keep you up-to-date on conditions:

You'll also want to make sure you have a winter travel emergency kit before hitting the road.

—