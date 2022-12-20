Watch Now
Considering travel plans for the holiday? Keep these websites close by

Posted at 1:40 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 15:02:00-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You'll want to keep handy these websites to stay informed of changing road conditions across the Midwest.

The National Weather Service office in Pleasant Hill/Kansas City has put together a travel timeline for those venturing out during the next few days.

If your travel is taking you outside of the immediate Kansas City area, here are some resources to keep you up-to-date on conditions:

You'll also want to make sure you have a winter travel emergency kit before hitting the road.

