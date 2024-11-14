Continued delays, tech issues at some Missouri license offices

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Long lines and wait times are commonly associated with trips to a license office. But drivers across Kansas City, Missouri, said they have been waiting anywhere from hours to days this week to get help.

"I ran all around from Raytown, Lee's Summit, Independence, and Clay County,” Sylvester Paul said at the Kansas City License Office.

KSHB 41 went to license offices in Kansas City, Raytown, and Independence Thursday. Drivers at all three said tech issues, computer crashes, and slow equipment left them waiting longer than usual.

"Some of the other patrons that were in there were saying they went to other locations, and it was about the same, six-to-seven hour wait,” Justin Beaver said at the Raytown License Office.

Late last month, KSHB 41 reported on new changes to Missouri’s DMV system that officials hoped would make obtaining a driver’s license faster and smoother.

That new system - using a tablet-based digital system for applicants at DMV offices - went into effect on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

"The lines have been backed up horribly and the system is obviously not working correctly,” Ryan Johnson said at the Kansas City License Office.

A Missouri Department of Revenue spokesperson says while its "modernized driver license and processing system" was successfully rolled out at all offices Tuesday, installing equipment and training staff on how to use it has led to some delays.

They also noted that a higher-than-normal number of customers - though anticipated - also led to the delays.

"Each license office has added one additional driver's license station to help serve customers and eventually reduce wait times in many offices," a MoDOR spokesperson said in a statement to KSHB 41.

Officials also expect the number of customers to normalize over the coming days.

"The department appreciates customers' patience as the 1,500 personnel at 174 driver's license offices throughout the state become accustomed to the new system."

KSHB 41 asked the Department of Revenue for an interview and any updates they could share on the technology issues. They referred us back to the statement they shared on Wednesday.

