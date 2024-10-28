New Missouri driver's license system to take effect in November

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Long lines and wait times sum up just about any trip to the DMV, but the Missouri Department of Revenue is launching new technology in hopes it'll make obtaining a license faster and smoother.

On Nov. 12, the department will activate a tablet-based digital system for license applicants at its offices.

The technology will cut down wait times to make applying for licenses easier, the department said in a news release.

The current system is made of 50 different software programs that — essentially — don't talk to each other.

While offices across the state make the transition, there will be some closures:



Nov. 6: License offices will be open for motor vehicle transactions only.

Nov. 7: Some offices will be open for motor vehicle transactions only; the rest will be closed.

Nov. 8-11: All license offices will be closed statewide.

The department will tackle updating its motor vehicle process next. Drivers can expect that in 2026.

