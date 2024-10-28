Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New Missouri driver's license system to take effect in November

Changes coming to Missouri DMVs to help make process more efficients
New driver license system
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Long lines and wait times sum up just about any trip to the DMV, but the Missouri Department of Revenue is launching new technology in hopes it'll make obtaining a license faster and smoother.

On Nov. 12, the department will activate a tablet-based digital system for license applicants at its offices.

The technology will cut down wait times to make applying for licenses easier, the department said in a news release.

The current system is made of 50 different software programs that — essentially — don't talk to each other.

While offices across the state make the transition, there will be some closures:

  • Nov. 6: License offices will be open for motor vehicle transactions only.
  • Nov. 7: Some offices will be open for motor vehicle transactions only; the rest will be closed.
  • Nov. 8-11: All license offices will be closed statewide.

The department will tackle updating its motor vehicle process next. Drivers can expect that in 2026.

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone