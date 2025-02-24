CoreCivic submits application to city of Leavenworth for ICE detention center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leavenworth's city manager confirmed Monday that CoreCivic, the company that owns the former Leavenworth Detention Center site, submitted a special use permit for an ICE detention facility. The city manager said the city received this application Friday.

KSHB 41 heard from the city and residents earlier this month about the potential for an ICE detention center.

Now that the special use permit has been submitted, a public hearing will take place on Friday, April 4, at the city's planning commission meeting.

From there, it would go to the full commission in late April.

According to an email sent to various regional stakeholders and elected officials, CoreCivic is also hosting an informational meeting about the facility on Saturday, March 1.

The city of Leavenworth said it is aware of the meeting and that its attendance is "to be determined."

Advocates for Immigrant Rights and Reconciliation (AIRR), ACLU Kansas and New Frontiers have released a joint petition to oppose the ICE detention center, which has since garnered over 1,000 signatures.

The interest in the facility comes after President Donald Trump removed a ban on private prison contracts, reversing a former Biden executive order. Trump has also doubled down on mass deportations.

KSHB 41 has submitted a records request for the details of the special use permit and has reached out to CoreCivic for a statement on the matter.