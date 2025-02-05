In city already filled with detention centers, potential ICE facility worries Leavenworth residents

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Leavenworth, Kansas, residents are keeping a watchful eye on the former Leavenworth Detention Center building now that the ownership group has expressed interest in utilizing the facility as a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center.

"This is a prison community," said Mary Montgomery, a long-time Leavenworth resident who has mixed reviews on a potential immigrant detention facility. "We've got the federal prison, we've got the disciplinary barracks and we've got the state prison."

Beyond the town's broader reputation as a prison community, the Leavenworth Detention Center had its own reputation of violence, crime and unfit conditions before closing in 2021.

Despite its rocky past, CoreCivic, the company that still owns the site, has reached out to the city of Leavenworth about re-opening as an ICE facility.

"My understanding is that is their goal to make it some kind of ICE detention facility," said Scott Peterson, Leavenworth’s city manager.

Peterson confirmed the city has not received a formal special use permit from CoreCivic.

Filing an application for a special use permit would kick-start the process, according to Peterson. City ordinances require prisons have a special use permit.

"That requires 20 days of public hearing notice before the first public hearing meeting, so it would be 20 days prior to the next planning commission meeting, minimum," Peterson said.

The planning commission meets the first Monday of the month, so it would be whatever the next calendar month is for their meeting.

After the planning commission, there's a 14-day protest period for affected property owners within 200 feet of the neighboring property.

Lastly, it goes to the city commission for final approval regardless of whether or not the planning commission recommends or denies approval.

In a statement from a CoreCivic spokesperson, the company confirmed the Leavenworth facility is definitely an option.

The statement also says CoreCivic stays "in regular contact" with ICE and all its government partners to "understand their changing needs."

We continue to market our facility in Leavenworth as a potential solution for a government partner. Until that time occurs, we do have some staff that remain onsite to ensure that the facility is properly maintained and marketable. Any questions about ICE's procurement processes should be directed to ICE Public Affairs.



The services we provide help the government solve problems in ways it could not do alone – to help manage unprecedented humanitarian crises, dramatically improve the standard of care for vulnerable people, and meet other critical needs efficiently and innovatively. These are problems the American public has made clear they want fixed.





It's important to understand that CoreCivic has a long-standing, zero-tolerance policy not to advocate for or against any legislation that serves as the basis for – or determines the duration of – an individual’s detention or incarceration. CoreCivic does not enforce immigration laws, arrest anyone who may be in violation of immigration laws, or have any say whatsoever in an individual’s deportation or release. CoreCivic also does not know the circumstances of individuals when they are placed in our facilities. Our responsibility is to care for each person respectfully and humanely while they receive the legal due process that they are entitled to. Ryan Gustin, director of Public Affairs for CoreCivic

The interest in the facility comes after President Donald Trump removed a ban on private prison contracts, reversing a former Biden executive order. Trump's also doubled down on mass deportations.

"It has to happen, or we're not going to have a country left," Trump said while signing a series of executive orders in January.

Organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Advocates for Immigrant Rights and Reconciliation (AIRR) have been working to get more information about the former detention center's use in the past year.

Both groups oppose ICE's expansion further into Kansas and have conducted their own records requests seeking documentation confirming the plans for the center.

"We would encourage the city to consider all possible options as the communities of Leavenworth have made it clear there is broad opposition to the expansion or use of the CoreCivic facility for ICE detainees," said Micah Kubic, the executive director of ACLU of Kansas. "And at no point should we forget how CoreCivic's track record of human rights abuses impacted the officers and residents of the Leavenworth facility before it was closed."

AIRR goes on to explain their process and stance in a February 4 statement:

We stand in opposition to the continued existence and expansion of ICE detention centers, which serve as tools for the inhumane detention of individuals seeking refuge, safety, or a better life in the United States. These centers are notorious for their poor living conditions, overcrowding, and the mistreatment of detainees, including the denial of basic needs such as adequate food, medical care, and access to legal representation.



Former Leavenworth Detention Center, a facility owned and operated by Core Civic was previously shut down. The prison stopped operating years ago, however, operating again will require a Special Use Permit be granted by the City of Leavenworth. Advocates for Immigrant Rights and Reconciliation filed an Open Records Request on any Special Use Permit regarding the Core Civic facility in Leavenworth. AIRR received the Open Records Request response from the City of Leavenworth on 1/29/25, which is attached at the end of this statement.



ACLU National filed a FOIA request in late August to early September 2024, leading to litigation to hold ICE accountable. The request has resulted in the release of documents confirming negotiations between ICE and the CoreCivic facility in Leavenworth, KS.



The mass deportation plan includes expansion of the current Homeland Security Department’s capacity and facilities. We have seen this in the ICE Midwest RFI, West Coast RFI, and a Request for Proposal for a new facility in New Jersey. In total, there are at least 15 states facing expansion threats. The removal of productive community members through deportation is financed by taxpayer money. If anyone thinks we spend a lot of taxpayer dollars on our immigration, prepare to increase it exponentially.



Many individuals detained in these facilities are asylum seekers, families, and vulnerable populations who are subjected to prolonged detention in facilities that have been shown to foster neglect, abuse, and trauma. The indiscriminate detention of immigrants, often without clear due process, does not reflect the values of justice and compassion that we strive to uphold.



We demand a shift toward alternatives to detention that prioritize human dignity, respect for legal rights, and the well-being of all individuals. It is essential to ensure that immigrants are treated with fairness and empathy, rather than criminalized for seeking a better future. ICE detention centers must be closed, and the resources currently allocated to detention should instead be invested in community-based solutions that support families, provide legal assistance, and create pathways for immigrants to live freely and safely. Advocates for Immigrant Rights and Reconciliation

KSHB 41 reached out to ICE on this topic, but has not received a response as of Tuesday night.

"I think it's a dangerous option," said Annette, another long-time Leavenworth resident. "I don’t want my children and my grandchildren to live with the possibility of escapes."

Peterson spoke to Annette's safety concerns and says safety is top of mind for the city.

"Core Civic has told us they're very willing to put in writing that they would not release any inmates or detainees into the Leavenworth community, and that would be a part of our agreement with them if they ever did apply," Peterson said. "The assistant city manager and I did tour the facility while it was vacant a couple of months ago."

Multiple city officials shared CoreCivic’s initial plans proposed having roughly 300 staff members, expanding the center and buying a neighboring building for administrative space. CoreCivic did not confirm these details.

Peterson also says other priorities — if CoreCivic submitted an application — include ensuring the police department is not overusing resources and time at the facility unnecessarily and making sure any sere issues are taken care of.

"We are going to do everything we can to make this as transparent and public a conversation as possible," Peterson said. "There will be several opportunities for members of the community to come and voice their concerns or not to the city commission, to the planning commission, to city staff, and we'll absolutely listen to those concerns."

Residents like Annette agree certainly want the opportunity for public input for the sake of their hometown.

"Residents need to know what's going on," Annette said. "This is our community. We support it, we live here, so it is very important."

