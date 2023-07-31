Corey's Network holds 10th annual vigil honoring homicide victims with unsolved cases

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — For a decade, Corey's Network has held a vigil for the surviving loved ones of homicide victims whose cases remain unsolved, like Dylan Hill.

"I have his ashes on my dresser at night because I didn’t know if he wanted to be cremated or buried — who knows that for their son who is 26 years old,” said Randy Hill, Dylan’s father.

Five years later, Hill continues to grieve his son who was killed in December 2018.

“It’s bad. I wake up thinking about it every day, and I go to bed thinking about it every day,” he said.

After all this time, Hill remains hopeful his son's murder will be solved one day.

“I don’t want anybody to forget about Dylan Edwin Hill,” Hill said.

Michelle Norris, co-founder of Corey’s Network knows the feeling. She's been advocating for justice for her son for 10 years.

“There is no worse feeling to not be able to get that kind of answer for your family,” Norris said. I didn’t promise to be his mom to the day he died, I promised to be his mom to the day I died, so I am going to represent my son for the rest of my life in any way I can possibly do that.”

Since its formation, Corey’s Network has supported the families of over 600 homicide victims.

"Some from 1970 are still not solved, some from 1979 are still not solved ... there are people that have been looking for years and years,” Norris said.

No matter how much time passes, Hill and Norris said their love and strength must endure to bring resolve to their families.

“Having Christmas and holidays are just not the same — nobody knows how bad it is until it happens to them,” Hill said.

