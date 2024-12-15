Corey's Network opens new office to continue supporting families of homicide victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In 2013, Michelle Norris found herself searching for answers and support following the murder of her son Corey Laykovich.

He fell victim to an attack three blocks from his home.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB

"After I found out Corey had died, I came out and asked when my victim’s advocate was going to be here," Norris said. "I was told, 'We’re sorry, you’re not going to get one until the case is solved.'"

A year later, Corey's Network, Inc. was founded and earned its nonprofit status.

After 10 years of helping families who have fallen victim to violence, the group hosted a holiday party Saturday for its clients to celebrate the monumental opening of a new office.

Will Shaw/KSHB Michelle Norris, Co-Founder of Corey's Network Inc.

"We would sit down and watch the news every night, and there would be another person with a child that was murdered," Norris said. "For the last 10 years, we've been doing this out of our home. This space gives us the comfort in knowing any time the media wants to talk to one of our clients, somebody can sit down and have a comfortable conversation instead of doing it at the crime scene.”

Rhonda Herring has worked with Corey's Network since the murder of her son in 2016. Brandon "Mac Bear" Herring was killed at 21 years old.

Will Shaw/KSHB Brandon "Mac Bear" Herring

"I journey my way in a positive manner. I try to stay uplifted," Herring said. "This is around the time of his demise, so the holidays are hard."

Herring and her grandson, King, visited Santa Claus at the organization's open house/holiday party.

While it's a difficult time of year, she said Corey's Network has taught her the strength of Brandon's memory.

Will Shaw/KSHB Rhonda Herring and her grandson King, pose with Santa Claus at Corey's Network Holiday Party.

"It’s growth, it’s helpful and it’s positive," she said. "You don’t have to go looking — all you have to do is reach out. It’s a beautiful building. You can feel the family and atmosphere here."

Will Shaw/KSHB Rhonda Herring's son Brandon "Mac Bear" Herring was murdered in 2016. Since his death, she utilizes the services provided at Corey's Network Inc. in Kansas City, MO.

Norris has had little time to enjoy the new building. Right now, she's focused on ensuring her clients' needs are met this season.

The holidays are even difficult for her after 10 years.

Will Shaw/KSHB Corey's Network Inc. Holiday Party celebrating a new building.

"Corey was very altruistic ... Tonight, Corey’s legacy is going to be able to give gifts to 75 children," Norris said. “I am extremely proud. I am extremely proud of all my children, but I am extremely proud to be the person to help keep Corey’s legacy alive.”

Corey's Network is located at 31 W. 31st St. in Kansas City's Union Hill neighborhood.

The 24-hour hotline for families seeking support can be reached at 816-834-9161.

For more information on Corey's Network, click here.

