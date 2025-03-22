Cosplay, Celebrities, Comics: Planet Comicon returns to Bartle Hall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Planet Comicon brings three days of celebrity appearances, cosplay, comics, and collectibles to Bartle Hall this weekend.

This is the 26th year Planet Comicon has taken over Kansas City. Chris Phalen said this is one of his favorite events of the year.

"It’s just it’s a weekend of extravaganza in fandom right here at Bartle Hall," Phalen said.

The annual convention kicked off Friday and runs through Sunday, drawing thousands of attendees from across the country.

"Over 800 different exhibitors creators, comic book, artist and vendors that are here plus the opportunity to get up close and personal," Phalen said.

Whether you're a longtime comic book collector, a sci-fi fanatic, or just looking for a fun weekend activity, Planet Comicon promises something for everyone.

"One thing you’re gonna see is people welcomed from all over and we have such an inclusive community here in Kansas City," Bill Holmes with KC Star Wars Costume Community said.

Planet Comicon Weekend is one of Holmes' favorite events of the year. He has been involved with the event for more than two decades.

"It is an amazing thing to come dressed in your fandom whether it is some professional-level costume like some of us or just the beginner party city have fun come out and just have fun with everybody," Holmes said.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can purchase your tickets online.

__

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.