Country Club Plaza announces $100K grant program to kick off centennial celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Country Club Plaza kicked off its centennial celebration Thursday by announcing a new grant program.

The Plaza, which was dedicated in 1922, invites community organizations to apply for its $100,000 Centennial Grant Program, which will award four $25,000 grants to “local nonprofit organizations to provide critical funding for projects within the program’s strategic areas of focus: community, education and the arts,” according to a release from the Plaza.

The grants are funded through an endowment from the JC Nichols Trust, which took over care of the Plaza in 2016.

The celebration of the Plaza’s 100th birthday has been dubbed “A Kansas City Tradition” and will culminate with a weeklong celebration May 1-7, 2023. Details will be announced early next year.

“One of the most special ways we can celebrate Country Club Plaza’s 100th Anniversary is to recognize and thank the communities we serve,” Breana Grosz, general manager of Country Club Plaza, said in a statement. “Through this grant program, and many other initiatives, we hope to honor the community we call home while also welcoming locals and tourists to create wonderful new memories on the Plaza.”

Any Kansas City-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a focus on community, education and the arts is invited to apply for the Plaza’s new grant program. Applications close Nov. 4.

Eight finalists will be announced Nov. 14 on the Plaza’s website, and the public will have the chance to vote on the winners through Nov. 18.

The four organizations with the most votes will receive the $25,000 grant. The Plaza will announce the winners on Dec. 1.

The Plaza also updated its logo as part of the centennial celebration.

Courtesy of the Country Club Plaza The Country Club Plaza kicked off its centennial celebration Thursday by announcing a new $100,000 grant program for Kansas City-based, community-focused nonprofits.

Courtesy of the Country Club Plaza New Country Club Plaza logo

Courtesy of the Country Club Plaza The Country Club Plaza kicked off its centennial celebration Thursday by announcing a new $100,000 grant program for Kansas City-based, community-focused nonprofits.

—