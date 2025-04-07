Country Club Plaza hosting 1st Spring Market, Shopping Stroll Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Country Club Plaza is set to host its first Spring Market and Shopping Stroll on Saturday, April 12.

The event will feature shopping and dining offers across the County Club Plaza while offering pedestrians a chance to stroll down Nichols Road between Jefferson Street and Pennsylvania Street.

A Country Club Plaza spokesperson said the event will feature balloon art, face painting, cotton candy, photos with the Plaza bunnies and live music across the Plaza.

The event is set to run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information is available online.

