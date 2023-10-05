Country Club Plaza tenants hope new possible ownership means more foot traffic, less empty storefronts

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Megan Abundis

As the Country Club Plaza recently celebrated its 100-year anniversary, news broke that new ownership could soon be coming.

Small business owners will say that 10-15 years ago, there were four department stores, but now there are none, and they’re ready to see some change.

Since 1997, Jeff Molt’s called the northwest corner of the Country Club Plaza home to Renner’s Fine Boots and Shoes. The shop’s been around since 1927.

"This new one will be the fourth ownership that I’ve experienced,” Molt said.

Molt talked about what he believed current ownership has lacked.

“Really didn’t have any local connection,” he said.

He’s hoping two things change at the Country Club Plaza — to fill up the empty storefronts and add more foot traffic.

“The lack of foot traffic down here is just horrendously low,” he said. “It’s gone through a lot of changes; ups and downs.”

Though Molt said he wants to see changes, he's keeping realistic expectations.

“I don’t expect anybody to come flying in with a big ‘S’ on their chest, saving the day, but I also hope they don’t come through with a big street sweeper and clean house,” he said.

He said coming off the heels of COVID-19, he's still feeling the impacts of economic loss.

“When things are struggling here, I just make sure I pay what I need to pay — the rent, the utilities — all that, eventually, I get to pay myself a little bit,” he said.

For now, he wants to see the new owner’s effort to retain businesses.

“We just have to wait and see what comes in that regard,” he said.

Amid the possible new ownership, another Strang Hall will open inside a new hotel.

Strang will open its third location of individually different kitchen concepts.

One executive chef who will serve German-Americana food at Guest Haus says he has high hopes.

“Obviously, the Plaza is one of the biggest tourism attractions in KC," Bruce Dunseith said. “When you bring in a new set of eyes and they’ve had a chance to observe everything that’s happening, bring something good to the table.”

The thing that everyone can agree on, there are great people and great small businesses already here who are just ready for a boost.

