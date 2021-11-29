Court halts federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following a lawsuit from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt , a U.S. district court has suspended enforcement of a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers put in place by the Biden administration.

The court issued a preliminary injunction that will apply to all the states that joined Missouri's coalition against the mandate.

That coalition includes 10 states who joined the suit filed by the AG's office on Nov. 10.

“While today’s ruling is a victory, there’s more work to be done, and I will keep fighting to push back on this unprecedented federal overreach," Schmitt said in a release from his office.

Kansas is among the 10 states who became part of the lawsuit. The state's attorney general, Derek Schmidt, released a statement following the ruling.

“I continue to encourage Kansans to be vaccinated, but that personal health care decision should be made by each individual and not mandated by any federal government agency,” Schmidt said.

The federal mandate would have applied to most healthcare centers that received Medicare or Medicaid funding.

The MO AG has become active in suing over COVID-19 related mandates, with several spanning OSHA's vaccine mandate and school districts with mask requirements.

The KS AG has also joined or filed several lawsuits against COVID-19 related mandates.