COVID-19 survivor with lasting health issues urges people to take virus seriously

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who beat COVID-19, couldn't escape the health issues she says came afterwards. Now, she's urging others to take the virus seriously.

Tammy Weeks recently contracted the virus and explained some of the measures she's taken to stay safe.

"I have masks on my front door for anyone who comes here," Week said, "You know, if I don’t know you and you’re showing any symptoms and you’ve not been vaccinated, you’re wearing a mask in my house. You’re going to use hand sanitizer."

Weeks said she's double vaccinated, but still got COVID-19.

“It was a terrible shock," she said. "Terrible shock. Especially how careful I’ve been."

She said her symptoms started off as a head cold but worsened and she ended up hospitalized.

“What they told me in the hospital is that as bad as I was, it was a good thing I was vaccinated because my symptoms would’ve been a lot more severe," Weeks said.

Weeks said her fight with COVID-19 has her now taking blood thinner medications after she developed blood clots from the virus.

According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute , people with COVID-19 can develop abnormal blood clots.

The agency cites researchers who think clotting may be triggered by high levels of inflammation caused by the virus. The agency adds people with high blood pressure may be at higher risk for developing blood clots.

Weeks said she was healthy, but admits she has high blood pressure.

"I mean at 61 years old and four kids, I deserve to have high blood pressure," she said.

However, Weeks said she doesn't deserve a life of health problems from the virus and believes everyone can play a part in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“It is your right not to be vaccinated and I would not take that right away from anybody, but the mask? It’s so little to ask of anybody to wear a mask, especially if you’re not vaccinated," Week said.

