COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Waldo bar draws hundreds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The idea to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at a taproom, like most great thoughts, was born over a few cold ones.

“Just kind of started as a quick idea,” Joe Couture, owner of Bier Station in Waldo, said. “Then we quickly turned it around.”

The idea, birthed by KU Pharmacy School administrator and Bier Station regular John Heidrick, helped more than 400 people at the Bier Station receive COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday.

“This is a neighborhood place,” Heidrick said. “We come here when there's snow days, we come here after work.”

Heidrick helped transport the extra cases of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines from a federal subsidy in Kansas to the taproom for the event.

Many receiving a vaccine Tuesday said the clinic offers a neon light at the end of the tunnel.

“If every person and every business can just do something to encourage people to get vaccinated and do whatever we can, se'll all benefit faster than we would otherwise,” Couture finished.