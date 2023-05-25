Crane Brewing in Raytown to transform for weeklong 'Ted Lasso' celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the finale of the third (and final?) season of “Ted Lasso” set for next week, Crane Brewing Company will transform into AFC Raytown for a week beginning Saturday.

AFC Raytown — a nod to the fictitious English football (soccer) club, AFC Richmond, from the show — will open as a pop-up bar at Crane Brewing from May 27 through June 2.

The seven-day series “will immerse fans in the world of Ted Lasso with themed cocktails, photo opportunities, games, trivia, and more,” according to a news release.

"We are thrilled to bring the joy and excitement of Ted Lasso to life through our A.F.C. Raytown Pop-Up Bar," MacKenzie Magwire, events and marketing manager of Crane Brewing Company, said in a statement. "Fans of the show and lovers of great beer and food will have a fantastic time immersing themselves in the Ted Lasso universe, enjoying themed cocktails, and creating lasting memories with friends."

Cocktails have been “designed and named after iconic characters and moments in the show.”

Ted Lasso Trivia Night is set for 7 p.m. on Monday, May 29, and Crane Brewery will host a watch party at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, with free Arthur Bryant’s barbecue for the season-three finale.

Arthur Bryant's is featured prominently in "Ted Lasso," who is portrayed by Kansas City native Jason Sudeikis.

There also will be limited-edition AFC Raytown jersey T-shirts, a mini soccer field for patrons and fans of the show to test their skills, and photo ops that include several iconic Ted Lasso locations or props.

Hours of operation for the pop-up are:



5-10 p.m. on Saturday, May 27; Thursday, June 1; and Friday, June 2

12-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 28

5-9 p.m. on Monday, May 29, with trivia at 7 p.m.

5-9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30

5-10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, with Aruthur Bryant’s at 6 p.m. and a season-finale watch party at 7 p.m.

Space is limited and reservations will not be accepted. There will be overflow seating available on May 31.

