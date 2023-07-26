Crane Brewing working to make cold ones enjoyable, more sustainable for planet

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Crane Brewing says they’ve cracked open some ideas on how to be more sustainable, starting with their aluminum cans.

“Truthfully, it’s the easiest to recycle, easier to get to the consumers and getting them to recycle in turn,” said Alex Rodriguez, director of operations at Crane Brewing. "It’s less carbon footprint to move in a truck, because a pallet of cans weighs much less than a pallet of bottles."

Crane Brewing is also keeping their ingredients and production close.

This includes working with Odd Bird Farms that raise michon pigs to make sure their product is not bottom of the barrel.

“So our grain, after we make beer from it goes back to feed those things — so the grain is fully consumed," Rodriguez said. "So we make beer from it and then the pigs consume it."

Rodriguez said their goal is to make a cold one enjoyable for customers, but also sustainable for the planet.

“You can grow hops in the Midwest, and yes you can grow barley in the Midwest, it doesn’t have to come from half a world away and get on a tanker ship, we can do it here, you just have to look and you have to try,” Rodriguez said.

