KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash involving a tractor trailer closed down a portion of the Kansas Turnpike Friday afternoon near Lawrence.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority tweeted that all westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed from the Tonganoxie/Eudora interchange on the outskirts of Kansas City due to the crash.

The crash itself was located on the westbound lanes of I-70 just east of Lawrence.

No estimate was immediately available on when the road would reopen.

