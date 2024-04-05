'Creates lots of fear': Dairy farmer in Excelsior Springs on alert over bird flu threat to cattle

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo — Local dairy farms are on high alert as an outbreak of avian flu threatens not only the poultry population but also poses a significant threat to their dairy cattle.

Be a Whole Again Farm located in Excelsior Springs, Missouri is one of the only dairy cattle farms in the Kansas City area. Rachel Moser moved from Utah to Missouri 13 years ago to start the farm.

“It's awesome. It's definitely a different way of life, but it's very, very peaceful," said Moser.

Providing milk to dozens of customers in the greater Kansas City area, she said business has been great since the start.

“We have a really great community around our raw milk business, and so we've got a lot of connection to the Kansas City area, and we love it. It's a great lifestyle," said Moser. “Our business has grown tremendously in the last three years.”

The recent avian flu outbreak, which has been spreading rapidly across the region, has already impacted the poultry industry. However, the threat extends beyond just birds, as the virus can potentially infect other animals, including cows.

“That just creates a lot of fear when you don't even know what you're dealing with," said Moser.

Despite their best efforts, farmers acknowledge that the threat of avian flu remains a constant concern. The uncertainty surrounding the situation has also led farmers to be extra vigilant as this could impact their business.

“So there is definitely a financial impact to farms that are getting hit with this," said Moser.

Agencies have confirmed that several states across the U.S. have reported infection in herds including Kansas, New Mexico, Texas , and Michigan.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released a joint statementwith the FDA and CDC to explain that the virus doesn't pose a threat on commercial milk supply or consumer health while assuring the public that they are working diligently in this rapidly evolving situation.

“I think that right now there's just a lot of speculation flying around, not as much data as we really need to make solid decisions, but overall we're aware of the situation. We are going to be mindful of looking for symptoms," said Moser.

As farmers across the U.S. continue to monitor their cattle, Moser said they are working hard to make sure their milk continues to be as healthy and safe as it has been.

You can check Be a Whole again farm's websitefor more information.

