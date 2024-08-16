'Criminals don't care': Clay County taking big step towards digital currency scammers

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

The Clay County Prosecutor's Office is taking a big step to combat the growing threat of cryptocurrency scams.

“Scams and crimes associated with cryptocurrencies are on the rise. In 2023, cryptocurrency investment scams cost investors nearly $4 billion. That's up from $2.5 billion the year prior," said Zach Thompson, Clay County Prosecutor.

With the rise of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others, there has been an increase in fraudulent schemes targeting individuals.

“It's a growing problem. It's a consistent problem. And that's why we are working together with law enforcement to put on this training," said Thompson.

The prosecuting office is hosting a training to help local law enforcement agencies learn how to track down these scammers.

“So we're going to bring in some local experts to talk to the detectives and officers that these different agencies are sending. They're going to give them some information about the vocabulary used and the type of technology used by criminals," said Thompson.

Because of the difficulties of these scams, Thompson said it's important to begin this training as early as possible.

“Every day we see people victimized in different ways. Cryptocurrency is just one other tool that scammers use to try to take advantage of folks. So what we're hoping to accomplish with this training is to catch those criminals and hold them accountable for their conduct," said Thompson.

Community members will be able to receive this training throughout the next several weeks. You do need to register on this website to attend.

